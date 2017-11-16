Blackhawks' Nick Schmaltz: Tallies three helpers
Schmaltz had three assists, including one on the power play, in a 6-3 win over the Rangers on Wednesday.
Schmaltz assisted on all three goals Artem Anisimov notched for a hat trick, and he has five assists in his last two games. Before that, though, he had two points and 14 shots on goal over 11 contests.
