Blackhawks' Nick Schmaltz: Tallies three helpers

Schmaltz had three assists, including one on the power play, in a 6-3 win over the Rangers on Wednesday.

Schmaltz assisted on all three goals Artem Anisimov notched for a hat trick, and he has five assists in his last two games. Before that, though, he had two points and 14 shots on goal over 11 contests.

