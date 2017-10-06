Blackhawks' Nick Schmaltz: Three points in opener
Schmaltz stuffed the stat sheet with two goals, an assist, four shots and a plus-4 rating in Thursday's 10-1 demolition of the Penguins.
Schmaltz did all of his damage at even strength, clicking with linemates Ryan Hartman and Patrick Kane to the tune of a combined four goals and eight assists. He scored Chicago's third and eighth goals while assisting on the seventh. Kane has shown the ability to elevate the production of anybody that skates alongside him, so Schmaltz will be a valuable fantasy commodity as long as the this line sticks together.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Nick Schmaltz: Scores two points•
-
Blackhawks' Nick Schmaltz: Back in action Saturday•
-
Blackhawks' Nick Schmaltz: Sitting out against Italy at Worlds•
-
Blackhawks' Nick Schmaltz: Uncertain for Wednesday's game at Worlds•
-
Blackhawks' Nick Schmaltz: Added to US squad•
-
Blackhawks' Nick Schmaltz: Collects two more helpers against Lightning•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...