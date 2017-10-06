Blackhawks' Nick Schmaltz: Three points in opener

Schmaltz stuffed the stat sheet with two goals, an assist, four shots and a plus-4 rating in Thursday's 10-1 demolition of the Penguins.

Schmaltz did all of his damage at even strength, clicking with linemates Ryan Hartman and Patrick Kane to the tune of a combined four goals and eight assists. He scored Chicago's third and eighth goals while assisting on the seventh. Kane has shown the ability to elevate the production of anybody that skates alongside him, so Schmaltz will be a valuable fantasy commodity as long as the this line sticks together.