Blackhawks' Nick Schmaltz: Won't join team for road trip

Schmaltz (upper body) won't join the team for its road trip to Toronto on Monday and Montreal on Tuesday.

Schmaltz' absence leaves a gaping hole in the Hawks' top-six and power-play units. He notched a goal and two assists in the season opener against the Penguins, and his assignment alongside Patrick Kane on the second line was a cushy fantasy setup. It's unclear who will fill Schmaltz's vacancy, but Artem Anisimov projects as a top contender. After all, the Russian has proven chemistry with Kane. While this is obviously a blow to Schmaltz's short-term virtual outlook, it's probably best to hold off on making any hasty roster decisions until the severity and nature of his injury are clear.