The Blackhawks placed Seeler on waivers Monday, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

Seeler drew into 12 NHL contests split between the Wild and Hawks last season, picking up one assist while posting a minus-8 rating. He's logged 105 top-level appearances over the past three campaigns, so he's a perfect candidate for Chicago's taxi squad, but he won't be in the lineup regularly and will produce next to no offense when he does play, so he won't be a viable fantasy option this year.