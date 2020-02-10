Blackhawks' Nick Seeler: Registers assist in Chicago debut
Seeler managed an assist, seven PIM, two hits and two blocked shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Jets.
Seeler made an impact in his first game with the Blackhawks, earning the secondary helper on Brandon Saad's first-period tally. The defenseman also fought Nathan Beaulieu in the second. Seeler's appearance Sunday was his 100th NHL game, as well. He's at one assist, 15 PIM and 11 blocked shots through seven contests in 2019-20 -- he's a non-factor in the fantasy game.
