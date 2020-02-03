The Blackhawks claimed Seeler off waivers from the Wild on Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Seeler has only played six NHL and six AHL games this year in the Wild's system, and they finally cut him loose. He'll vie for more playing time with the Blackhawks, but there's no certainty because Chicago is currently carrying eight defensemen. Seeler's first chance to crack the lineup is Tuesday against none other than the Wild.