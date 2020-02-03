Blackhawks' Nick Seeler: Staying in Central Division
The Blackhawks claimed Seeler off waivers from the Wild on Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Seeler has only played six NHL and six AHL games this year in the Wild's system, and they finally cut him loose. He'll vie for more playing time with the Blackhawks, but there's no certainty because Chicago is currently carrying eight defensemen. Seeler's first chance to crack the lineup is Tuesday against none other than the Wild.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.