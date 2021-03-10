Beaudin was promoted to the active roster Tuesday, per CapFriendly.
Beaudin is set to be a healthy scratch for Tuesday's game versus the Stars. The 21-year-old could find playing time hard to come by now that Calvin de Haan (hand) is back in the lineup.
