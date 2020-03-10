Play

The Blackhawks recalled Beaudin from AHL Rockford on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old earned his first call up to the big club Tuesday, and he's racked up 15 points in 59 AHL games this campaign. Beaudin could have a chance to jump into the lineup as early as Wednesday's game against San Jose with both Adam Boqvist and Lucas Carlsson both dealing with concussions ahead of the contest.

