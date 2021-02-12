Beaudin scored his first career NHL goal and added an assist Thursday in a 6-5 loss to the Blue Jackets. He added a pair of hits.

Beaudin crept down low in the offensive zone and deposited a juicy rebound off the end boards, giving Chicago a 2-1 lead just 77 seconds into the second period. He also set up a Pius Suter goal later in the frame. It was the first multi-point game for the 2018 first-rounder, who has three points in seven games as a rookie.