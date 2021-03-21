Beaudin was reassigned to the taxi squad Saturday, per CapFriendly.
Beaudin has only appeared in one of the Blackhawks' last nine games. The return of Calvin de Haan from a hand injury has taken away most of Beaudin's opportunities to get in the lineup.
