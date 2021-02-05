Beaudin recorded an assist, three blocked shots and two shots on goal in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Hurricanes.

Beaudin's first NHL point came on a Dominik Kubalik power-play goal in the first period. Beaudin hasn't been much of a factor yet for the Blackhawks, with seven blocked shots and two shots on net through four appearances. The first-round pick from 2018 should be expected to remain in a third-pairing role when he's in the lineup. Lucas Carlsson and Madison Bowey will push for playing time, making Beaudin a shaky option even in deep fantasy formats.