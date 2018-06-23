Blackhawks' Nicolas Beaudin: Goes 27th overall at draft

Beaudin was drafted 27th overall by the Blackhawks at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Beaudin was expected to be an early second-rounder, so going off the board late in the first wasn't a stretch. He's a bit undersized at 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds, but he's a super smooth skater who profiles as a power-play quarterback. Beaudin is likely a number four defender at even strength if he can improve his gap control. He'll head back to Drummondville of the QMJHL in 2018-19.