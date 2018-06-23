Blackhawks' Nicolas Beaudin: Goes 27th overall at draft
Beaudin was drafted 27th overall by the Blackhawks at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.
Beaudin was expected to be an early second-rounder, so going off the board late in the first wasn't a stretch. He's a bit undersized at 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds, but he's a super smooth skater who profiles as a power-play quarterback. Beaudin is likely a number four defender at even strength if he can improve his gap control. He'll head back to Drummondville of the QMJHL in 2018-19.
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...