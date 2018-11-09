Beaudin signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Blackhawks on Friday.

The Blackhawks took Beaudin with the 27th overall pick at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. The offensive-minded defenseman has been highly productive over the past two seasons with his QMJHL club, racking up 13 goals and 78 points in just 77 appearances. He'll remain with his junior club for the remainder of the 2018-19 campaign, but he'll likely start next season with AHL Rockford.