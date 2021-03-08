Beaudin was recalled from AHL Rockford to the taxi squad Monday, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

Beaudin was excellent during his short AHL stint, generating six assists through four games. The 21-year-old is back with the big club to add depth on the blue line because Calvin de Haan (hand) is day-to-day. Beaudin will travel with the team on its upcoming six-game road trip; it's unclear if he'll draw into the lineup.