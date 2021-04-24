Beaudin produced an assist and two blocked shots in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Predators.

Calvin de Haan (hip) wasn't able to play Friday, so Beaudin entered the lineup and saw 12:48 of ice time. The 21-year-old Beaudin has six points, 14 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 15 contests this year. A first-round pick from 2018, he's earning experience and could compete for a more permanent role in the lineup next season.