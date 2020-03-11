Blackhawks' Nicolas Beaudin: Ready for NHL debut
Beaudin will make his NHL debut Wednesday against the Sharks, Carter Baum of the Blackhawks' official site reports.
Beaudin hasn't exactly been lighting up the AHL this season, having notched just three goals and 15 points while posting a minus-5 rating in 59 games, but the Blackhawks are currently dealing with a laundry list of injuries on the back end, which led to the 2018 first-round pick's promotion. He'll likely play sheltered minutes during his NHL debut.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.