Beaudin will make his NHL debut Wednesday against the Sharks, Carter Baum of the Blackhawks' official site reports.

Beaudin hasn't exactly been lighting up the AHL this season, having notched just three goals and 15 points while posting a minus-5 rating in 59 games, but the Blackhawks are currently dealing with a laundry list of injuries on the back end, which led to the 2018 first-round pick's promotion. He'll likely play sheltered minutes during his NHL debut.