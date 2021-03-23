Beaudin was promoted from AHL Rockford to Chicago's taxi squad Tuesday.
Beaudin has drawn into 12 games with the big club this season, picking up five points while posting a plus-3 rating. He'll likely continue to shuffle between levels as a depth option for the Blackhawks on the back end.
