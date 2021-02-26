Beaudin was assigned to AHL Rockford on Friday.
Beaudin will have a chance to work on his game in extended minutes at the AHL level after averaging fewer than 11 minutes of ice time in his last two appearances for Chicago. The 21-year-old blueliner has made a strong impression this season, with two goals and three assists through 11 games with the big club.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Nicolas Beaudin: Tallies in back-to-back tilts•
-
Blackhawks' Nicolas Beaudin: Collects milestone goal•
-
Blackhawks' Nicolas Beaudin: Earns first NHL assist•
-
Blackhawks' Nicolas Beaudin: Cleared from virus protocols•
-
Blackhawks' Nicolas Beaudin: Lands in virus protocol•
-
Blackhawks' Nicolas Beaudin: Ready for NHL debut•