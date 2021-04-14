Beaudin was promoted from AHL Rockford to Chicago's taxi squad Wednesday.
Adam Boqvist (concussion) and Calvin de Haan (hip) are both dealing with injuries, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Beaudin draw into the lineup Thursday against Detroit. The 21-year-old rookie has picked up five points through 14 top-level appearances this season.
