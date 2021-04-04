Beaudin was recalled from AHL Rockford to the taxi squad Sunday.
Beaudin has put up nine points through seven AHL games. It looks like he's outgrown the minor-league ranks, as he's also posted five points through 14 games at the top level. Nevertheless, he'll likely bounce between the two levels for the rest of the year.
