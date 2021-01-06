Zadorov (undisclosed) is considered unfit to participate in Wednesday's practice.
Zadorov has been a full participant in the first two days of camp and didn't appear to suffer an injury Tuesday, so this may be more about maintenance than anything else. For now, there's no reason to believe Zadorov won't be available for next Wednesday's season opener against the Lightning.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Nikita Zadorov: Packs bags for Windy City•
-
Avalanche's Nikita Zadorov: Finds twine Wednesday•
-
Avalanche's Nikita Zadorov: Good to go Sunday•
-
Avalanche's Nikita Zadorov: One of each Wednesday•
-
Avalanche's Nikita Zadorov: Gets in on fun in blowout•
-
Avalanche's Nikita Zadorov: Racking up PIM•