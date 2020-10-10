The Avalanche traded Zadorov and Anton Lindholm to the Blackhawks for Brandon Saad and Dennis Gilbert on Saturday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

According to Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times, Zadorov signed the Blackhawks' one-year, $3.2 million qualifying offer following the trade. The 25-year-old blueliner was inconsistent with the Avalanche last season, recording 13 points over 64 games, but he performed better in the postseason with five points over 15 contests. Zadorov will continue developing in Chicago and could be a key piece of the team's rebuild if he can shake off the highs and lows of his game.