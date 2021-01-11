Zadorov (undisclosed) was back on the ice for Monday's practice session, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

Zadorov might not be the most offensively gifted blueliner but he still managed four goals and nine assists in 64 appearances last year for the Avs. The 25-year-old Russian can probably chip in between 10-15 points in the shortened campaign which makes him a mid-range fantasy option at best.