Zadorov produced an assist in a 5-4 overtime win over the Predators on Wednesday.

With eight points, 61 blocked shots, and 147 hits through 46 games, Zadorov is performing as expected in his first year with the Blackhawks. Listed at 6-foot-6 and 235 pounds, Big Z can do it all from the defensive position but don't expect huge fantasy numbers as he's starting nearly 60 percent of his even-strength shifts in his own zone.