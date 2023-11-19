Zaitsev (personal) was activated from the non-roster list Sunday, according to Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago.
In a corresponding move, Filip Roos was returned to AHL Rockford. Zaitsev has chipped in one goal, three shots on net, eight blocked shots and 10 hits in five appearances this season. He will be available for Sunday's contest versus Buffalo, but could serve as a healthy scratch.
