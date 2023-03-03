Zaitsev (not injury related) was activated off the non-roster list Friday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Zaitsev has resolved his immigration issues, so he could make his Blackhawks debut as soon as Saturday against Nashville. He picked up five helpers through 28 games with the Senators before being traded to Chicago on Feb. 22.
