Zaitsev logged a pair of assists, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Blues.

Zaitsev was initially credited with the opening goal, but it ultimately deflected in off Anthony Beauvillier. Zaitsev also set up Jason Dickinson's second-period tally. Through his first nine outings of the season, Zaitsev failed to record a helper. He's up to three points, four shots on net, 17 hits, 16 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating over 10 contests in a bottom-four role. He'll likely continue to have steady playing time until Kevin Korchinski (personal) and Jarred Tinordi (concussion) are able to return.