Zaitsev logged a pair of assists and two hits in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche.

Zaitsev has a pair of two-assists efforts over his nine appearances in December. He set up Ryan Donato to open the scoring Tuesday, and Zaitsev also assisted on Tyler Johnson's game-winner on the power play in the third period. Zaitsev is up to five points, eight shots on net, 26 hits, 27 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 15 outings this season. He should remain in the lineup as long as Seth Jones (shoulder), Kevin Korchinski (personal), Jarred Tinordi (concussion) and Alex Vlasic (upper body) are out.