Zaitsev (upper body) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's matchup with the Islanders, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Even if Zaitsev's able to return against the Isles, he's picked up only seven points through 36 contests this season, so fantasy managers shouldn't need to track his status ahead of puck drop.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Nikita Zaitsev: Expected to miss out Saturday•
-
Blackhawks' Nikita Zaitsev: Exits game with injury•
-
Blackhawks' Nikita Zaitsev: Activated Friday•
-
Blackhawks' Nikita Zaitsev: Might be available for Saturday•
-
Blackhawks' Nikita Zaitsev: Mid-March return likely•
-
Blackhawks' Nikita Zaitsev: Lands on IR•