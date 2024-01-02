Zaitsev (illness) will return to the lineup Tuesday versus Nashville, according to Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago.
Zaitsev will replace Isaak Phillips in the lineup following a two-game absence. The 32-year-old Zaitsev has contributed five points, 12 shots on goal, 32 blocked shots and 29 hits over 18 appearances this campaign.
