Per Scott Powers of The Athletic, Zaitsev (personal) was placed on non-roster reserve Thursday.
Zaitsev missed practice Wednesday and his situation is serious enough to place him on reserve. The Blackhawks recalled Filip Roos to take his spot on the roster. Zaitsev has a goal in five games and has been a healthy scratch on eight occasions this season.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Nikita Zaitsev: Missing from practice Wednesday•
-
Blackhawks' Nikita Zaitsev: Scores first goal this season•
-
Blackhawks' Nikita Zaitsev: Activated off non-roster list•
-
Blackhawks' Nikita Zaitsev: Lands on non-roster list•
-
Blackhawks' Nikita Zaitsev: Traded with draft picks to Chicago•
-
Senators' Nikita Zaitsev: Garners assist in narrow loss•