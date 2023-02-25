Zaitsev was placed on the non-roster list Friday, per CapFriendly.
Zaitsev was acquired from Ottawa on Wednesday and now his Blackhawks debut will be delayed. It's unclear why he has the non-roster designation but it could be due to a visa issue. He'll be out indefinitely until an update is available.
