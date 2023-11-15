Zaitsev was not in attendance for Wednesday's practice session for personal reasons, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

Zaitsev's absence probably shouldn't be a major concern to fantasy players unless he remains away from the team for Thursday's game-day skate. Even if healthy, the 32-year-old blueliner is far from a lock for the lineup, having only played in five of the club's 13 games this season. If Zaitsev is unavailable versus the Lightning on Thursday, Isaak Phillips figures to suit up on the third pairing.