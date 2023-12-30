Zaitsev (illness) will not suit up Friday against Dallas, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Zaitsev was a late scratch due to an illness and his status for Sunday's game against the Stars is in question. The 32-year-old has just four assists in 18 games this season. Louis Crevier will dress in his absence Friday.
