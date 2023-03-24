Zaitsev scored a goal on one shot in the Blackhawks' 6-1 loss to the Capitals on Thursday.

Zaitsev shot a puck from the point that beat Darcy Kuemper to put the Blackhawks on the board. This goal was Zaitsev's first point as a member of the Blackhawks since being dealt from Ottawa earlier this season. On the season, Zaitsev has one goal and six points in 38 games.