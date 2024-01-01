Zaitsev (illness) won't play Sunday versus the Stars, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

Zaitsev will miss his second straight game. The 32-year-old has just five points with 32 blocked shots and 29 hits over 18 appearances this season. Louis Crevier remains in the lineup on the third pairing, while Zaitsev can be considered day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's game in Nashville.