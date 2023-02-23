Zaitsev has been dealt to Chicago from Ottawa along with a 2023 second-round pick and a 2026 fourth-round selection in exchange for future considerations.
Zaitsev has five assists, 43 blocks and 61 hits in 28 games while averaging 17:14 of ice time with Ottawa this season. He's signed to a seven-year, $31.5 million contract through 2023-24, so Chicago is essentially taking on his remaining cap burden and getting two draft picks as compensation. Zaitsev might benefit from getting a fresh opportunity with the Blackhawks, but it wouldn't be surprising if he ends up serving on the third pairing.
More News
-
Senators' Nikita Zaitsev: Garners assist in narrow loss•
-
Senators' Nikita Zaitsev: Ready to return•
-
Senators' Nikita Zaitsev: Won't play during trip•
-
Senators' Nikita Zaitsev: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Senators' Nikita Zaitsev: Expected to miss time•
-
Senators' Nikita Zaitsev: Exits with lower-body injury•