Zaitsev scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Flames.

The 32-year-old blueliner has been feast or (mostly) famine this season. In 16 games since the beginning of December, Zaitsev has three multi-point performances -- and 13 goose eggs. He's currently skating on Chicago's second power-play unit, but given that the team has more talent on IR right now than on the ice, with the absence of Connor Bedard (jaw) looming especially large, that assignment doesn't carry much fantasy appeal.