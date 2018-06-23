Blackhawks' Niklas Nordgren: Highly skilled Swede headed to Windy City

Nordgren was drafted 74th overall by the Blackhawks at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

At this point in the draft all the players that are selected have their fair share of flaws, and in Nordgren's case it's a lack of physicality. He's undersized at 5-foot-9, 170 pounds and he doesn't possess the upper-body strength now to win physical battles along the walls and below the dots. The good news is that Nordgren is a high-end offensive player. He excels in open space and makes the most difficult of passes seem routine. If the Blackhawks are patient with the talented Finn and allow him room to grow, the payoff at the end of the rainbow has a chance to be substantial.