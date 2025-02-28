Allan was loaned to AHL Rockford on Friday, Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio reports.

Allan was a healthy scratch Thursday in Vegas, the sixth time in his last eight games he has sat in the press box. The 21-year-old needs to play and he will get every chance to do so with the IceHogs. Allan had one goal, seven assists, 61 hits and 48 blocked shots across 43 games with Chicago. The Blackhawks recalled Wyatt Kaiser in a corresponding move Friday.