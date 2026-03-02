Blackhawks' Oliver Moore: Adds assist in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Moore posted an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Mammoth.
Moore put an end to an eight-game slump with his helper. The 21-year-old forward saw some middle-six minutes in January, but he was on the fourth line Sunday and will need to perform better to regain more ice time. He's at 17 points, 55 shots on net, 25 hits and a minus-16 rating over 48 appearances this season.
