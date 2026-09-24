Moore agreed to a five-year, $21.25 million contract extension with the Blackhawks on Thursday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

After making nine regular-season appearances with the Blackhawks during the 2024-25 campaign, Moore saw more regular playing time in the NHL last year, recording five goals, 14 assists, 25 hits, 19 PIM and 13 blocked shots while averaging 12:51 of playing time across 51 regular-season games. He missed the end of the 2025-26 season due to a lower-body injury but played in the IIHF World Hockey Championship in May and appears to be fully healthy ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.