Moore scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Golden Knights.

Moore ended a six-game goal drought with his tally at 1:23 of the first period to answer Ivan Barbashev's opening goal. The 20-year-old Moore continues to feature in a second-line role at even strength, though his power-play time has remained sporadic. The forward has done pretty well with three goals, seven points, 17 shots on net and a minus-1 rating over 14 appearances as he's settled into a full-time NHL role over the last month.