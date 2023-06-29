Moore was selected 19th overall by the Blackhawks in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

Moore is unanimously considered the best skater in the 2023 Draft. He's lightning fast in a straight line and explosive in stops-and-starts, and his edge work is NHL elite already. As an 18-year-old. And he can think the game at the same speed as his feet. Moore might not have the offensive upside of his USNTDP teammates (Will Smith, Ryan Leonard or Gabe Perreault), but his compete gets him in the middle of the action on every shift, and that produces points. And then he's back into his own zone with a couple of strides. In his prime, Moore projects as the Hawks' second-line pivot behind Connor Bedard, and the former will see time on the top power play. And most importantly, his coach will throw him over the boards to protect a lead in the last minute of play. Hawks fans are going to love this guy on the ice and on their fantasy rosters.