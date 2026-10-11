Moore tallied a goal and put two shots on net in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Moore tallied the final goal of Saturday's contest, helping the Blackhawks end the game on a positive note. The 21-year-old center has started to find his shooting touch, as he now has a pair of goals across eight shots on net over six appearances to begin the new season. He scored just five goals across 51 regular-season games in 2025-26, so his hot start to the new campaign is noteworthy. He's currently a stash in deep leagues at best in fantasy for the time being, but that could change if Moore continues to drive the Blackhawks offense in the absence of Connor Bedard (shoulder).