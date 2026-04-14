Blackhawks' Oliver Moore: Looking ahead to next season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Moore (lower body) will not be an option for the team's regular-season finale Wednesday versus San Jose, according to Scott Powers of The Athletic.
Head coach Jeff Blashill said Tuesday that it's not worth the risk of putting Moore into the lineup Wednesday. The 21-year-old forward is seemingly close to full strength, so there should be absolutely no concern about him being ready for the start of the 2026-27 campaign, barring any setbacks in the offseason.
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