Moore scored a power-play goal on two shots and went minus-3 in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Capitals.

Moore has earned five points over his last six games, with four of those points coming on the power play. His goal was all the Blackhawks could muster with a lineup depleted by a stomach illness. The 20-year-old Moore is up to five goals, 14 points, 40 shots on net, 18 hits, 10 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating over 32 appearances this season.