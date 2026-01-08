Moore scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Blues.

Moore snapped his 16-game goal drought with a tally at 7:41 of the second period. He had also set up Nick Lardis' goal in the opening frame. Moore is up to four goals, 13 points (four on the power play), 38 shots on net, 17 hits, 10 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating through 31 appearances this season, mainly in a middle-six role.