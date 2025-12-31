Moore notched two assists, including one on the power play, in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Islanders.

Over the previous 11 games, Moore had been limited to one assist, 15 shots on net and a minus-5 rating. The 20-year-old forward centered a line with Nick Lardis and Teuvo Teravainen in this contest, and the trio showed some promise. Moore is up to 11 points (two on the power play), 34 shots on net, 16 hits and a minus-4 rating across 27 appearances. He's not a widespread fantasy option, but he'll have a chance to see key minutes up the middle in the absences of Connor Bedard (upper body), Frank Nazar (upper body) and Jason Dickinson (undisclosed).