Moore (undisclosed) has been ruled out for Monday's home matchup against the Mammoth, per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Moore did not return to Sunday's game in Dallas after colliding into the end boards with Colin Blackwell. Head coach Jeff Blashill did not have an update on Moore's status other than to say that the 21-year-old will not be an option for Monday's contest. Chicago will face Utah again on the road Thursday, so more information on Moore's health should be available before then.