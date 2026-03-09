Blackhawks' Oliver Moore: Ruled out for Monday's game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Moore (undisclosed) has been ruled out for Monday's home matchup against the Mammoth, per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.
Moore did not return to Sunday's game in Dallas after colliding into the end boards with Colin Blackwell. Head coach Jeff Blashill did not have an update on Moore's status other than to say that the 21-year-old will not be an option for Monday's contest. Chicago will face Utah again on the road Thursday, so more information on Moore's health should be available before then.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Oliver Moore: Won't return to Sunday's game•
-
Blackhawks' Oliver Moore: Adds assist in win•
-
Blackhawks' Oliver Moore: Nets lone goal in loss•
-
Blackhawks' Oliver Moore: One of each on power play in win•
-
Blackhawks' Oliver Moore: Picks up pair of helpers•
-
Blackhawks' Oliver Moore: Answers early goal•